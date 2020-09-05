Shilpa Shinde Shares Emails, WhatsApp Chat with Gangs of Filmistan Producers: Stop Telling Lies

Shilpa Shinde recently decided to quit new comedy show Gangs of Filmistan due to alleged creative differences with the team. She also cited that she doesn't want to work with comedian Sunil Grover. However, the show's producer quashed her claims saying, the showmakers were not informed about the actress' apprehensions.

Now, Shilpa has taken to social media to share emails and WhatsApp messages she exchanged with the producers of the show. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too. I’ve also received flowers & a note stating 'Get well soon and missing you at the sets'. Hence kindly stop this drama."

She further says that while shooting for the show, she was unwell and now she's having COVID symptoms. "I’ve been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms. No one is paying for this but only I have to face... So atleast what you could do is not to spread that you are trying to contact me and all."

"It is a male dominated comedy, I suppose everyone would agree. I don’t understand why are you claiming to have called me again and again. After this bitterness, I doubt I would be able to do a comedy show with you. So let’s not aggravate the situation then what it is already or else let’s end this on positive note."

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, producer Preeti Simones had said that Shilpa was one of the first artists to be signed on the show. However, she refuted Shilpa's claim that the production knew the actress had a problem with Sunil Grover.

Gangs of Filmistan is a comedy show where a don, played by Sunil, makes his tenants entertain him instead of paying rent. The show also stars Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Siddharth Sagar, Paritosh Tripathi and Jatinder Suri.