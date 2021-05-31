Shilpa Shinde Shares Video of Working at Construction Site Amid Lockdown

Lockdown imposed in several states owing to Covid-19 has rendered many people jobless and affected their economic condition. Many people, including celebrities, are also helping the needy. Now, famous television actress Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines for inspiring her fans during these tough times by sharing a funny video of herself working at a construction site. On Sunday, she shared the clip on social media in which she can be seen working with power tools dressed in black pants, a white kurta and a white hat.

In the footage uploaded on her Instagram page, the actress could be seen tearing down a wall with the help of a jackhammer. Along with the video, she also penned a humorous note for her fans. She said since there is a lockdown in the state so she entered a construction field to work. She put a laughing emoji in the post and continued to suggest that people who do not have any work at the moment, can try changing their field. As time passes by, everything will get alright. She asked her fans to remain positive during these trying times.

The video is going viral on social media with many fans appreciating Shilpa’s work and asking her to stay safe during the pandemic. They also thanked her for making them laugh during such a critical time. The post has received more than 96, 000 views.

The star rose to popularity from the sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai! in which she played the lead role of Anguri. The serial was well-received by the audience and she became a household name. Later, she left the daily soap to take part in Season 11 of the gaming reality show, Bigg Boss which she won. Last year she was seen in ALTBalaji’s web series, Paurashpur, in which she played the role of Annu Kapoor’s wife.

