Shilpa Shinde Slams Women for Beating Kangana Ranaut's Poster With Slippers, Calls It 'Shameful Act'

Shiv Sena activists on Friday held protests against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut over her recent remarks targeted at Mumbai, its police and her Taliban jibe at the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The women's wing of the Dindoshi Vidhan Sabha constituency protested by beating Kangana Ranaut's effigy and posters with shoes and slippers and shouting "Kangana Ranaut haye haye" and "Kangana Ranaut hosh mein aao." Sharing the video of the same, actress Shilpa Shinde slammed the protestors by calling it "a shameful act."

Widespread protests took place across Maharashtra after Kangana Ranaut made several remarks targeted at Mumbai city comparing it with PoK, called the Mumbai Police a "sham in the name of Police force" and took a jibe at the politicians using the word "Taliban".

Ranaut, 33, is currently staying in Himachal Pradesh's Manali. The controversy erupted after the actor targeted the Mumbai police several times over investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.