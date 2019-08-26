Shilpa Shinde Supports Mika Singh, Says 'I'll Perform in Pakistan if Govt Permits'

TV actress Shilpa Shinde, of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! fame, has come out in support of singer Mika Singh, who was banned from performing in India by two film bodies. The Bigg Boss 11 winner said that she is sad that Mika has been prssurised into apologising for performing in Karachi.

Mika had faced severe backlash when he performed in Pakistan after the abrogation of Article 370. He was banned from working in India by All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Later, he apologised to both the bodies and Indians.

Shilpa spoke up in support of Mika, telling Hindustan Times, "Artists ki koi sarhad nahin hoti. I completely support Mika Singh. It's really sad how he has been pressured into apologising. Has he committed a crime? He is an artist who can perform anywhere. No one can be stopped from earning his/ her bread and butter. If, today, actors like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan... or singers like Mika... don't perform in Pakistan, will that stop the war and terrorism?"

A few days back Shilpa's brother Ashutosh posted a video of the actress talking about supporting Mika.

#ShilpaShinde expresses her urge to all TV Artist to remain sorted. No federation has right to impose ban on any artist from performing anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Eo5hwvipJo — Ashutosh Shinde (@ShindeAshutosh) August 21, 2019

Later, a video of Shilpa calling out keyboard activism and the hate being spewed on social media went viral. The actress said that "banning artists won't help" anyone.

Shilpa added, "As I said, if I get an invite from Pakistan to perform there, if our government clears the papers, I'll perform there. I've fans there, what is their fault? I understand the ban on Pakistani artists performing here because we already have so much talent in India. But that does not mean we'll stop listening to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Being born in Pakistan can't be his fault."

"Main bhi Hindustani hoon. I'm no less a patriot. Indians are known for being liberal, loving. So if Pakistan is doing certain things which aren't right, should we not avoid repeating the same and set an example. Mein darr ke nahi ji sakti... Also, why aren't these associations whose job is to support artists, with Mika, rather being against him," the 41-year-old actress added.

