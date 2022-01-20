Shilpa Shinde Wanted Catchphrase For Her Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain Character, Not Money

Be it Gori Mam, Angoori Bhabhi, Vibhuti Ji or Manmohan Tiwari, everyone from the popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is loved by the audience. The funny and brilliant acting of these actors makes us laugh a lot. However, the audience was captivated by Shilpa Shinde’s hilarious and unique performance. The humour in her acting made the audience feel entertained and engaged. But do you know when the makers of the show approached her to play this role, she placed a unique condition instead of money?

Shilpa Shinde’s special condition:

While all actors ask for money to play a character, it was unexpected to hear Shilpa Shinde’s condition. She had said that she wanted a catchphrase. Accepting this condition, the show writer gave her catchphrase — “Sahi pakde hai" — which became so popular and well known that people are seen using it in common life. While Shilpa Shinde left the show and was replaced by Shubhangi Atre, the audience took a long time to accept Shubhangi as Angoori Bhabhi.

Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa as Angoori:

After a rift with the makers of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa, in 2016, distanced herself from the show. Meanwhile, when Shubhangi Atre was cast as her replacement, Shilpa said, “She is a good copycat. I have seen her on the show. You can make someone look and dress like Angoori, but it’s not easy to act like Angoori.”

However, it is interesting to note that after a while, the audience started liking Shubhangi Atre.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.