Shilpa Shirodkar Becomes First Bollywood Actress to Get COVID-19 Vaccine, See Pic

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar has become the first Bollywood celebrity to get a vaccination against the deadly coronavirus . Taking to her official Instagram account, Shilpa shared that she is currently in Dubai and got vaccinated there. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a mask on her face and a small bandage is spotted on her arm.

“Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021. Thank you UAE,” she captioned the picture.

Shilpa is the elder sister of actress, model Namrata Shirodkar and is married to Aparesh Ranjit. The couple has a daughter. Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Bhrashtachar co-starring Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha in 1989. She has also been a part of television shows -- Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

She was last seen in Sekhar Suri's Guns of Banaras, which also marks the last film of Vinod Khanna. The film was shot in 2014 but was delayed and released in 2020.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today said India had done well by developing vaccines in a short time and in the next few days, "we should be able to give these vaccines to our countrymen". 'It will be given to our healthcare professional followed by frontline workers," the minister said as the country conducted the second dry run to assess the preparedness for the vaccine rollout.