Shilpa Shirodkar Recalls How Anil Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty Helped Her Get Films

Shilpa Shirodkar is known for 1990s blockbusters such as Hum, Aankhen, and Khuda Gawah, to name a few. She has worked alongside numerous Bollywood celebrities including Rajinikanth, Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha, Jaya Prada, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

In a new interview with Times Of India, Shilpa Shirodkar recalled how Anil Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty helped her get films. The actress revealed that Anil Kapoor took her photo album to a producer and director to get her a role in a Telugu movie. She also praised Mithun Chakraborty for giving her a role in Bhrashtachar despite the fact that the industry had written her off “as a jinx" at the time.

During the conversation, Shila Shirodkar said, “It would be unfair if I took just one or two names. The entire industry, my co-actors, my directors, my producers, my crew, and my lovely technicians all played an important role in all my work. I remember there was the casting of a Telugu film back in the 90s and Anil Kapoor was shooting in Hyderabad. He actually carried my photo album to show the producer and director and then, even I got the film."

Speaking about Mithun Chakraborty, “Mithun da was the reason I am working in this industry. When I lost out on Souten Ki Beti and Boney Kapoor’s then-titled Jungle, the industry wrote me off as a jinx. Dada got me a role in Bhrashtachar and my journey in this wonderful industry began," she added.

Shilpa has always been vocal about her admiration for veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan. When asked about her experience working with the superstars back in the 1990s, she answered, “Honestly, it wasn't intimidating at all. I love Amitji today as much as I did when I was 16 years old. I have learned so much from him. His respect for his art, his professionalism, his kindness towards his cast and crew everything about Amitji that I have learned I will take to my grave."

Over the course of her more than ten-year career, Shilpa Shirodkar was seen in numerous Hindi films. She appeared in movies including Trinetra and Hum (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Aankhen (1993), Pehchaan (1993), Gopi Kishan (1994), Bewafa Sanam (1995), and Mrityudand (1997). After getting married, she decided to quit acting, and her last film was Gaja Gamini (2000). The actress was also seen in a number of TV shows, including Ek Mutthi Aasmaan (2013-2014), Silsila Pyaar Ka (2016), and Savitri Devi College & Hospital (2017–2018).

Shilpa Shirodkar is the sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar. In the year 2000, she got married to banker Aparesh Ranjit. They have a daughter named Anushka, who was born in December 2003.

