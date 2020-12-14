Shilpa Shirodkar Says Brother-in-law Mahesh Babu is Sometimes There for Her More Than Sister Namrata

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who has featured in several Hindi films like Hum, Gopi Kishan, Kishan Kanhaiya and Khuda Gawah, recently opened up about her relationship with brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, her Bollywood journey, nepotism and issues like the casting couch. While talking about her bond with Mahesh Babu, she revealed that sometimes he is there for her more than her sister.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that her sister Namrata Shirodkar took over being her mother as well as her father after they passed away. She is quoted as saying, "She is my pillar of strength. Mahesh is a superstar for everyone but for me, he is my brother in law. Sometimes he's more there for me than my sister. If I have to describe our relationship in one word 'FAMILY'."

On being asked about her Bollywood journey she shared that she was named 'Jinxed' after being dropped out from several films. But Mithun Da (Chakraborty) helped her a lot as he was instrumental in her jinxed tag to be wiped out.

She also opened up about casting couch and said she had never faced such issues and had met amazing people as her co-actors, her directors, her producers, her technicians, all were so amazing. She further went on saying that she only learnt each and every day in the industry.

The actress also talked about the ongoing nepotism debate and said that she doesn't see any harm in a child choosing a career like his/her parents. She went on to say that in India it's like a norm that a doctor's child would become a doctor and lawyer's would be a lawyer, but it's not necessary that they will be successful. She said that success only comes to those who deserve it, who work hard for it and with the blessings of the almighty.

Shilpa was last seen in the film Guns Of Banaras.