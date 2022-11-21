Shinde Tom Chacko Unveils His Look From Mammootty-Starrer Christopher

Fans are patiently waiting for Mammootty’s next thriller Christopher, which also stars actor Shinde Tom Chacko. The actor will be seen playing the character of a tough cop in the film. A poster of his character from the film has been shared on social media. “Here is my character poster from the Christopher Movie, Myself as George Kottrakka,” he wrote.

Here take a look at the poster:

The film is directed by B Unnikrishnan and is written by Udaykrishna. The film is said to be based on true events. Christopher comes with the tagline Biography of a vigilante cop. The cinematography has been handled by Faiz Siddik and editing is done by Manoj. Justin Varghese has composed the music for the film and Supreme Sundar has been roped in as the action choreographer.

Apart from Mammootty and Shinde Tom Chacko, it also features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. It also has Jinu Joseph, Vinay Rai, Sneha, Amala Paul, Dileesh Pothan, and Vasantha in key roles.

The film has recently wrapped its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage. Recently, in a chat, OTTplay actress Aishwarya shared that she has a small character in Christopher. “I did the movie just to work with Mammukka. I did Kumari for the entirety of the film and not just for the character. But in the case of Christopher, it was just for the experience of acting alongside Mammukka,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty is also doing a film with director Nissam Basheer. The upcoming project is titled Rorschach. The film is also a thriller and the script is penned by Sameer Abdul, best known for the movie Iblis, and Adventures of Omanakuttan.

