Shine Shetty Wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Kichcha Sudeep Announces Kuri Prathap, Vasuki Vaibhav as Runner ups
Kichcha Sudeep announced Shine Shetty as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Shetty was competing against, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap.
Bigg Boss Kannada 7 got its winner on Sunday. Superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced Shine Shetty as the winner of the popular television reality show.
The show, which started in October 2019 saw celebrities being evicted from the show while many emerged as strong players over the weeks. The finals were between Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap.
Shine Shetty has won the cash prize of 61 lakh, along with the BB trophy and a car. Kuri Prathap emerged as the first runner-up while Vasuki Vaibhav stood third in the show. The runner-up walked away with Rs 6 lakh, while the third runner-up received Rs 1 lakh.
The official Instagram account of Colours Kannada shared the videos and the pictures.
Shetty too shared a picture of his parents holding the Bigg Boss trophy.
This season, Bigg Boss Kannada witnessed a lot of twists and turns. This time around, Bigg Boss Kannada was entirely a “celebrity-house” and saw the introduction of a female voice for the Bigg Boss radio. The person behind the voice was RJ Shraddha.
