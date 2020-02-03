Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shine Shetty Wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Kichcha Sudeep Announces Kuri Prathap, Vasuki Vaibhav as Runner ups

Kichcha Sudeep announced Shine Shetty as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Shetty was competing against, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shine Shetty Wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Kichcha Sudeep Announces Kuri Prathap, Vasuki Vaibhav as Runner ups
Kichcha Sudeep announced Shine Shetty as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Shetty was competing against, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 got its winner on Sunday. Superstar Kichcha Sudeep announced Shine Shetty as the winner of the popular television reality show.

The show, which started in October 2019 saw celebrities being evicted from the show while many emerged as strong players over the weeks. The finals were between Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap.

Shine Shetty has won the cash prize of 61 lakh, along with the BB trophy and a car. Kuri Prathap emerged as the first runner-up while Vasuki Vaibhav stood third in the show. The runner-up walked away with Rs 6 lakh, while the third runner-up received Rs 1 lakh.

The official Instagram account of Colours Kannada shared the videos and the pictures.

Shetty too shared a picture of his parents holding the Bigg Boss trophy.

This season, Bigg Boss Kannada witnessed a lot of twists and turns. This time around, Bigg Boss Kannada was entirely a “celebrity-house” and saw the introduction of a female voice for the Bigg Boss radio. The person behind the voice was RJ Shraddha.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram