'Shines As Supreme Star': Filmmaker-Politician Seeman Wishes Vijay On Birthday

Kollywood superstar Vijay turned 48 last evening without looking a day older. Not only fans but many of his industry mates, as well as politicians, wished him on his special day. The actor never fails to win the hearts of the viewers with his charm and brilliant acting skills.

Politician and filmmaker Seeman also tweeted in Tamil on Vijay’s birthday. His tweet said, “My heartfelt birthday wishes to Thalapathy Vijay, who shines as the supreme star of the Tamil film industry, captivating the hearts of people from all walks of life, from children to adults, with his natural acting and ingenious dance. A very Happy birthday to him.”

The tweet has received much love from the fans of Thalapathy. Around 20,000 users have already liked the tweet and over 5,000 users have re-tweeted this.

Not just that, earlier music composer Anirudh Ravichander gave a pre-birthday gift to the actor. Anirudh has shared a music montage on his Twitter with the YouTube link.

While sharing this, he said, “Here we go! #BeastBGM #BeastOST Advance happy birthday dear Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures All these tracks are so close to our hearts. Enjoy!”

The video has more than 12 lakhs views and more than a lakh likes now. Anirudh’s music is receiving praise from listeners in the comments area. “Big Bad Beast: This track is something out of the universe,” one listener remarked.

“Man, this Anirudh musician creates music of a high calibre. This song’s use of the combat scene was extraordinary. Ani plus brutal music,” read another reaction.

