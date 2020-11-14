News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Shinsuke Sato To Direct Netflix Movie 'Water Margin'

Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato is set to direct action-adventure saga "Water Margin" for streamer Netflix. Sato, known for helming smash-hit Japanese feature "Kingdom", will direct from a script by "Deepwater Horizon" scribe Matt Sand, reported Deadline.

Los Angeles: Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato is set to direct action-adventure saga “Water Margin” for streamer Netflix. Sato, known for helming smash-hit Japanese feature “Kingdom”, will direct from a script by “Deepwater Horizon” scribe Matt Sand, reported Deadline.

The film is a futuristic take on one of the great classical novels of Chinese literature “The Water Margin”. It is being described as an epic action-adventure saga filled with glory, romance, and intrigue. The story explores timely questions about loyalty, leadership, and our duty to take on society’s problems no matter the personal cost.

Eric Newman of “Narcos” fame will produce the movie with Bryan Unkeless for Screen Arcade. Scott Morgan will serve as an executive producer.


  First Published: November 14, 2020, 13:09 IST
