Shiv Sena Activist Accuses Netflix of 'Defaming' Hindus Globally, Files Police Complaint

A member of the Shiv Sena IT Cell has filed a police complaint against Netflix alleging that the US-based streaming giant is portraying "an incorrect picture" of India globally through a series of shows hosted on its platform.

In his complaint registered at Mumbai's LT Marg police station, Ramesh Solanki has cited the names of popular web shows like Sacred Games, Leila and Ghoul, along with stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act to allege that "almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level".

"It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light. I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority, that is, Hindu in countries other than India," Mr Solanki has stated in his complaint.

Solanki has urged the police to "take necessary legal action" against Netflix for "hurting Hindu sentiments."

A copy of the complaint has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

Patrick Graham, the writer of Leila, has categorically denied the accusations levelled by Solanki, saying, "our depictions are purely fictional and we have not hurt anyone’s sentiments".

Speaking to CNN-News18, Graham said, "These are stories, work of fiction, there is no point in banning them. If you want to criticize them then write about it or write another story. You cannot call for a ban on content in a democracy."

