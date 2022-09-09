Shiv Shastri Balboa Poster: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta Wait for Ride with a Pug; See Pic

Anupam Kher unveiled the first poster from his upcoming movie Shiv Shastri Balboa with Neena Gupta. Taking to his Instagram, the actor shared the stunning poster from his film which shows him alongside Neena Gupta and their dog, a pug, waiting for a lift in what appears to be a typical countryside landscape. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Nargis Fakhri, Jugal Hansraj and Sharib Hashmi.

Taking to his social media handles, Anupam Kher in the caption wrote, “Presenting the first look of my film hashtag ShivShastriBalboa!” The fascinating tale of Shiv Shastri Balboa tells the story of a man who moves to the US and how he ends up on an unexpected road trip through the heartland of America. The movie has a heartfelt message attached to it- “it is never too late to reinvent yourself.” See the poster here:

This will be Anupam Kher’s 519th film. He first revealed the details of his movie back in 2021. He took to his Instagram and shared the details of his movie with his fans. The poster then piqued the interest of his fan and received an overwhelming response. In the caption, the Kashmir Files star wrote that Shiv Shastri Balboa was “A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!!” He also mentioned that he was excited to be working alongside the talented actress Neena Gupta.

Kashmir Files, in which Anupam Kher played the role of a Kashmiri Pandit, made around 350 crores at the box office. He is busy with several other projects in his pipeline. He recently wrapped up his movie The Signature. The upcoming film will also mark the comeback of actress Mahima Chaudhary in the industry. His other upcoming big-budget film includes Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai where Anupam Kher will share the screen space Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here