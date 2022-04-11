Shiv Subramaniam, 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' and '2 States' Actor, Passes Away; Ashoke Pandit 'Shocked'

Actor and screenwriter Shiv Subramaniam, who wrote the screenplay for acclaimed films like Parinda and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, passed away on Sunday night. The cause of his death is not known yet. The news of his death was first shared by Filmfare on Twitter.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to mourn the loss of “a great actor". He tweeted, “Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also penned an emotional tribute to Subramaniam on social media. “Terrible news to wake up to. Shiv Subramaniam gone. Heartbreaking," Mehta tweeted.

Subramaniam began his film journey with the 1989 film Parinda, in which he also appeared in a supporting role. He was also credited for writing the screenplay for 1942: A Love Story, Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, Arjun Pandit, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Teen Patti.

Besides screenwriting, Subramaniam was also known for his brilliant performances in films and TV shows. He played a leading industrial tycoon, IM Virani, in the TV show Mukti Bandhan. He also garnered critical acclaim for his performances in Stanley Ka Dabba, Ungli, Nail Polish, and 2 States.

Subramaniam was last seen in Karan Johar’s production Meenakshi Sundareshwar, in which he played Sanya Malhotra’s father. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is an endearing story with the concept of arranged marriages and long-distance relationships in the background.

