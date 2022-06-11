Shiv Thakare's Workout At 14,000 Ft Amid Kashmir's Mesmerising Beauty

Shiv Thakare is one of the most prominent personalities in the world of TV entertainment. Shiv Thakare has participated in several reality TV shows and has won quite a few of them. Thakare has an impressive presence on social media and the actor often shares captivating posts on his Instagram.

Shiv Thakare is in Kashmir on a vacation these days. The 32-year-old hunk has been sharing stunning pictures and videos from his trip to the picturesque region. Recently, Thakare shared an engrossing Instagram reel of himself doing the workout in Gulmarg at 14,000 ft. He captioned the reel, “Workout .. at 14000 ft above, Gulmarg …Ye fitness freak log hai yar.. kahi pe b shuru ho jate”. Thakare’s reel has gone viral with over 80,000 views on Instagram.

In this post, Thakare can be seen revelling in the natural beauty of Kashmir. This Instagram post has broken the Internet with over 8,500 likes.

Thakare’s fans have showered their love in the comment section of the post. Many have admired the chiselled body of Thakare and his passion for fitness.

Shiv Thakare became a household name after winning the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. The audience appreciated Thakare’s simplicity and honesty. He also won hearts with his relationship with Veena Jagtap on the show.

Shiv and Veena had great chemistry and reportedly fell in love on the show itself. Therefore, there has been a constant interest in their relationship status among the fans of Shiv and Veena. In a post-finale press conference, Shiv had said that he was committed to the relationship with Veena.

It is worth noting that Shiv was also a semi-finalist in Roadies Rising and was a part of Rannvijay Singha’s team.

