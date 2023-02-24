The 2018 film Tagaru marked the second collaboration between Dr Shiva Rajkumar and filmmaker Duniya Soorui. The two worked on Kaddipudi before that. Tagaru was a huge success and there were many reasons for the film to be as good as it is. The action-packed thriller had some gritty scenes and the intensity was great through and through.

The film starred Dhananjaya, Vasishta N Simha, Manvita Kamath and Bhavana but the one star who stood out with his performance and hard work was Dhananjaya. The actor had lost a lot of weight to star as the big bad villain Don Daali.

In many regards, Tagaru is considered a milestone in actor Dhananjaya’s career. The actor had achieved moderate success before playing the role of Don Daali. However, the intensity with which he played his character in the 2018 film catapulted him to newer heights. He seized the opportunity of showcasing his talent and made the most of it. The impactful portrayal led to Duniya Soori casting him as the protagonist two years later in a film named Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

Dhananjaya sure made a mark on the audience with his performance in the 2018 film but Dr Shiva Rajkumar was no less in portraying his role of ACP Shivakumar. The actor gave it his all and went toe-to-toe with his co-star in terms of the grit and intensity of character portrayal. Moreover, the film’s storytelling is unique and has been deconstructed in such a way that the resultant timeline is non-linear. Duniya has a habit of putting his audience’s brains to work and the style of storytelling perfectly does that.

While the movie has some outstanding action sequences, the core of the film is a buildup of emotional backstories. From ACP Shivkumar’s platonic love story with Manvitha Kamath’s character Punarvasu to Daali and Chitte’s brotherhood, many such emotional stories make this a film with a heart.

All of these aspects of the film became the reasons for the film to be lauded by the audience and the critics. The film had everything ranging from emotions to fun to grittiness and intensity.

