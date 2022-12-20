Shiva Rajkumar Reveals His Favourite Actor From The Kannada Film Industry

After playing the role of a Hulivesha artist in Vijay Milton’s Bairagee, Shiva Rajkumar is all pumped up for the release of his upcoming film Vedha. The highly anticipated action drama marks the 125th film of the Kannada actor. The film, directed by Harsha, is slated to hit the big screen on December 25, coinciding with Christmas 2022. Ahead of its theatrical release, team Vedha is leaving no stone unturned to generate enough buzz around the film.

Recently, in one of the promotional interviews for Vedha, Shiva Rajkumar revealed his favourite actor from the Kannada film industry. During an interaction with a media portal, the 60-year-old revealed that superstar Yash is his favourite Sandalwood actor. Shiva Rajkumar further shared that he likes the actor’s simplicity.

Yash has amassed a massive fan following across the country with the outstanding success of KGF: Chapter 2. He has established himself as one of the biggest pan-India actors with his exemplary portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the KGF film franchise, helmed by Prashanth Neel. However, after starring in KGF 2, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022, Yash has not announced his upcoming project as of yet.

Shiva Rajkumar, on the other hand, has a string of films in the pipeline. After Harsha’s Vedha, he will be seen playing the protagonist in Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Damanaka. He has also joined forces with Sachin Ravi for his 127th film – Ashwathama. In addition to these films, Shiva Rajkumar has MG Srinivas’s Ghost, Lohith H’s Sathyamangala and Arjun Janya’s 45 in his kitty.

Shivanna, as he is fondly called by his fans, will also be seen sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth in the much-awaited Tamil film Jailer. He recently even teamed up with Arun Matheswaran for starring in the Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller.

