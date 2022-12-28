Shiva Rajkumar Reveals Why He Frequently Collaborates With Harsha

Shiva Rajkumar and Harsha are one of the most celebrated director-actor duos in the Kannada film industry. They have churned out some memorable films together, such as Bajrangi, Vajrakaya, and Bangara s/o Bangarada Manushya. However, their recently released film Vedha has received mixed reactions from film critics and audiences.

In one of the screenings of Vedha, a journalist asked Shiva Rajkumar why he frequently teams up with Harsha. In his response, the actor set the record straight about collaborating with Harsha for as many films as he wants. He even jokingly asked the reporter if the media had any issue with it. Shiva concluded by sharing that he feels comfortable working with Harsha.

This film narrates the story of Vedha (Shiva Rajkumar) and his daughter Kanaka (Aditi Sagar), who are assassins with sad pasts. The film is set in the year 1985, when the father-daughter duo go on a rampage, killing people who wronged them in the past. According to their plan, Vedha would invite people to a nearby place, and they would eventually get murdered by Kanaka. Soon, the police start chasing them. It is then revealed what causes Vedha and Kanaka to go on a killing spree.

Despite an impressive screenplay, Vedha did not manage to floor the audience, and the iconic duo of Shiva Rajkumar and Harsha thus failed to create magic on screen this time around. Critics have pointed out that the film grips your attention but only in parts. In addition to that, some also pointed out that another major flaw in Vedha is the weak depiction of ideas on screen.

As stated by reviewers, the makers have tried to showcase Shiva’s character as a larger-than-life hero. However, there is no iota of vulnerability seen in his character, which couldn’t form a connection with viewers. All these aspects worked against the film, which could have otherwise been yet another feather in the cap of Shiva Rajkumar and Harsha’s career.

Read all the Latest Movies News here