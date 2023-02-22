Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar’s contribution to the film industry is unparalleled. In his career spanning over three decades, the actor has starred in over 100 films. The 60-year-old has delivered countless blockbusters, receiving multiple plaudits from critics and fans alike. Recently, on the occasion of Shiva Rajkumar completing his 37th anniversary as an actor, his admirers were treated with a special surprise. On February 21, the actor announced that he will be reprising the role of Bhairathi Ranagal from his 2017 film Mufti. The title of the upcoming movie will be unveiled on March 5 this year.

According to OTT play, Mufti’s director Narthan will once again don the director’s cap in this upcoming Shiva Rajkumar-starrer. The spin-off will both be a prequel and sequel to Mufti. Dropping the announcement on Instagram, the actor’s loosely-translated caption read, “This March 5th Bhairathi Ranagal Name will sprout all over India. Bhairathi Ranagal Will Take Over The Country.”

The text embedded within the rusty-brown vintage poster stated, “Unveiling the official Bhairathi Ranagal title design in all languages on 05.03.2023.” The actor also added hashtags of the film’s director Narthan and the production company, Geetha Pictures.

Geetha Pictures is owned by Shiva Rajkumar’s wife Geetha. The announcement was later tweeted by the production house.

The announcement quickly grabbed the attention of social media users. Their frenzied excitement was clearly visible from the comments. “Definitely this film is gonna make huge records because of talented Director Narthan and humble actor Shiva Rajkumar,” opined one user. “Still 15 days,” lamented another. Many others added numerous red heart and fire emojis in the comment section, lauding Shiva Rajkumar.

OTT play reports that earlier it was speculated that the upcoming film will only be released in the Kannada language. The assumption was based on the fact that Mufti did not have a pan-Indian release. The 2017 action romance was later dubbed into Hindi and Bhojpuri languages.

Mufti starred Shiva Rajkumar as the dreaded crime mafia, Bhairathi Ranagal. Actor Sriimurali essayed the role of an undercover cop on a mission to catch Bhairathi. The major crux of the story is the cat-and-mouse dynamic between the duo. Mufti also starred Shanvi Srivastava, Vasishta N Simha, Chikkanna, and Chaya Singh in important roles.

This Narthan and Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming untitled film is expected to hit the theaters on March 30, this year.

