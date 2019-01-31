English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shivaay Actress Sayyeshaa Saigal to Tie the Knot With Tamil Actor Arya in March
Tamil stars Sayyeshaa and Arya are said to have grown close while acting together in Ghajinikanth and are now ready to take their relationship to the next level.
Image: Instagram
Two south stars are all set to become a married pair soon. Actress Sayyeshaa Saigal, who made her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's Shivaay, will be tying the knot with Tamil actor Arya in March.
The two who have been friends for quite some time, are reportedly ready to take their relationship to the next level. The 38-year-old actor is all set, according to different media reports and sources, to marry the 21-year-old actress on March 10.
Sayyeshaa is the grand niece of veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. He mother Shaheen Banu had apparently extended warm hospitality towards Arya during the time he was busy filming the foreign schedule of the KV Anand-directed Kaappaan, which suggested that Arya was now a part of the family.
Last year, Arya participated in a matchmaking reality television show Enga Veetu Mapillai in order to find for himself a life partner. Things did not go as planned, however, when during the finale of the show, the actor refused to marry any of the finalists on account of the feelings of the respective families.
Known as the most eligible bachelor of Kollywood, Arya had always been linked with different heroines during various stages of his career, including Pooja, Trisha, Nayanthara and many others whom he had paired with on screen.
Arya and Sayyeshaa reportedly grew close on the sets of their 2018 movie Ghajinikanth and are now ready to begin a new chapter of their lives together.
