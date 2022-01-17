Shivaji Satam Aka ACP Pradyuman of 'CID' Says He's Not Getting Work, Has Only 'One or Two Offers'

Once in a while, an artist immortalises an on-screen character by portraying it with sheer ease and perfection. One such part that the audiences will forever remember is ACP Pradyuman from the cop drama CID. Shivaji Satam has made the character his own and became synonymous with his reel version. Satam has played a variety of other parts in many shows and films throughout his long career in the industry. But none has garnered him the regard and acknowledgment as has Pradyuman from CID, created by BP Singh. The veteran artist, however, does not have as many interesting works sitting on his work slate at the moment.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Satam admitted that the few offers he has been getting are not appealing to him. He said he is from Marathi theatre and has always done projects that he liked. His last screen appearance was in the film Haseen Dillruba, in which he played a small part.

Satam feels that for actors of his age, no meaty roles are being written anymore. He considers it bad luck that there is a lack of powerful characters. “As an actor, I miss out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors,” shared Satam.

Given his long-standing image, Satam is largely approached with “cop roles”, something he has done over the past two decades. Satam confessed he cannot do the same role over and again. But would he play ACP Pradyuman again? To this, Satam responded saying, “Tomorrow (if) CID starts again, I’ll be right in the front to do the project.” He is tired of being home and not of playing the character. Satam also addressed the rumours that CID may be revived with the same cast. “Producers are talking about reviving CID in a different kind of format.” However, he added, there is nothing concrete yet.

