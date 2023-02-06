While we are all waiting for the first big Bollywood wedding of the year, there’s another wedding soon. Yes, you read it right. Abhishek Pathak, the director of Drishyam 2, will marry actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, who has appeared in films such as Yeh Saali Aashiqui and the Khuda Haafiz franchise, in Goa. The two-day event will be held on February 8 and 9. The pheras will be held on February 9.

The actress shared romantic pictures with Abhishek on Instagram with the caption, “A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes and he was staring at me. #HelloFebruary.” A source familiar with the wedding festivities says, “It’s going to be a grand affair and the Pathak family has been involved in the industry for many years, so there will be a huge guest list.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivaleeka Oberoi (@shivaleekaoberoi)

On September 24, actress Shivaleeka Oberoi made her relationship with producer-director Abhishek Pathak Insta official with a video posted on social media. During their trip to Cappadocia, Turkey, Abhishek proposed to the actress.

According to reports, talking about the special day, the actress said, “I auditioned for ‘Khuda Haafiz,’ and I remember meeting Kumarji (Abhishek’s father, Kumar Mangat Pathak) before meeting Abhishek. We later discovered that we shared friends. Things naturally fell into place over time. We haven’t been seeing each other for long, but when something feels right, it’s right. Abhishek had already begun filming for ‘Drishyam 2’. Despite the constraints of the last two years, we found ways to spend time together. Our friends could tell we cared about each other. He planned this lovely surprise for my birthday without informing any of our mutual friends. The setting, the hot-air balloon…it was like something out of a fairy tale.”

She also said of balancing work and personal life, “Today, many actresses are married, and their careers are thriving. Work and relationships are both important aspects of life that can coexist. This is something Abhishek and I have discussed. We’re both certain that our professional lives will not change because we’re getting married soon. I believe that when the time is right, one should take the leap. It’s pointless to put off making a decision. Marriage will imply that we will have a reliable partner in each other.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here