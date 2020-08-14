Shivaleeka Oberoi On Producer Mahavir Oberoi: I Never Met My Grandfather, He Passed Away When My Dad Was 17 Years Old

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, whose latest release Khuda Hafiz will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on August 14 talked about her journey in Bollywood. She had made her debut with Yeh Saali Aashiqui opposite Varrdhan Puri last year.

Shivaleeka is the granddaughter of late Mahavir Oberoi, who produced Sheba and Hercules (1967). However, her journey in Bollywood has been of an outsider as her grandfather passed away when her father was only 17 years ago. When asked if she had connections in Bollywood due to her grandfather, she said that she made it completely on her own.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Shivaleeka said, "Not at all, I have actually never met my grandfather. He passed away when my dad was barely 17 years old. I have only heard stories about him producing a film from my parents, and that too, only after I ventured into acting. After I completed my graduation and I started giving auditions, that is when my parents actually showed me a black-and-white poster of my dada’s film Sheba and Hercules (1967). We had no connections in the industry."

"My dada must have had connections with actors and producers back then but then he passed away very early," she added. She then said that her father did not have any connections and built up his life after losing his father. Shivaleeka's mother has been a teacher for 25 years and has been the headmistress of a school. She said that even though it is very difficult for an outsider to even get their first film, she believes that hard-work pays off.

Khuda Jafiz also stars Ahana Kumra, Shiv Panditt and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under Panorama Studios.