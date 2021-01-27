Shivangi Joshi AKA Sirat Shares Boxing Training Videos; Calls It ‘One of the Toughest Sports’

Shivangi Joshi, popularly known for her role of Naira in the television daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has re-entered the show with a completely new identity. The actor will be seen playing the role of Sirat who is a boxing player and is a lookalike of her previous character. The actress took to her Instagram account a few days back to share a short clipping of her boxing training. Shivangi's new character Sirat is quite fearless and flamboyant.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote that the role of Sirat and boxing both are very new to her and to do justice with her role she had to learn the art of boxing. Through caption, she also admitted that boxing is one of the toughest sports she has come across. She also thanked her trainer through the post. Shivangi is being followed by 3.5 million people on her Instagram account.

Talking about the portrayal of the death scene of Naira, the actress in an interview with ETimes, said that she started crying while listening to the narration of the scene. Shivangi further said that she was trying very hard to stop her tears and control her emotions but she failed. Shivangi added that during the rehearsals she even choked because of the emotions.

Earlier, talking about her exit from the show, Shivangi had said that it will be very difficult for her to move forward leaving the character of Naira behind. The actress was sure that Naira will be remembered by everyone for a long time.

The show has now come up with lots of new turns and twists, from the entry of new characters to the changes in story plots. Talking about the new entries, television actress Ashita Dhawan is seen playing the role of Shivangi's (Sirat) onscreen mother whereas Hrishikesh Pandey will play her father’s role.

The makers of the show have also cast Priyamvada Kant opposite Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik, Naira's husband. Priyamvada will be playing the role of Riya, Kartik's girlfriend. To make the show interesting and engaging, Kartik will be shown falling in love with Sirat, Naira's lookalike.