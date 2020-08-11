MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's 'Baarish' Leaves Fans Spellbound, Watch Video

'Baarish' poster, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

'Baarish' poster, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan

'Baarish' is a romantic song for all the couples who are stuck in lockdown and far away from each other.

Share this:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first-ever music video Baarish has finally been released. The sizzling chemistry of Shivangi and Mohsin is going to make everyone fall in love with once again. Mohsin and Shivangi are one of the most loved jodis on television. Shivangi plays the role of Naira and the character of Karthik Singhania is portrayed by Mohsin. Their fans lovingly call them ‘KaiRa’.

Baarish is a romantic track for all the couples who are stuck in lockdown and far away from each other. The song speaks about the monsoons and the memories attached with it. The video captures the essence of the season and will certainly make everyone miss their partners.

In the video, Mohsin and Shivangi, who are in a long-distance relationship, are wishing for a moment together. They reminisce about their memories and most of them are related to monsoons.

The lyrics of the soulful track is penned down by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. While the song is quite soothing, Shivangi and Mohsin's sizzling chemistry remains to be the highlight of the music video.

Now, fans are on cloud nine as their favourite couple’s video song is out. One of the fans tweeted “If my heart was a canvas, every square inch of it would be painted over with you.... BAARISH OUT NOW #BaarishWithShivin (sic).

Here are some of the other fan reactions:

How do like Shivangi and Mohsin's chemistry in their latest track?

Next Story
Loading