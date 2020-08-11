Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's 'Baarish' Leaves Fans Spellbound, Watch Video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first-ever music video Baarish has finally been released. The sizzling chemistry of Shivangi and Mohsin is going to make everyone fall in love with once again. Mohsin and Shivangi are one of the most loved jodis on television. Shivangi plays the role of Naira and the character of Karthik Singhania is portrayed by Mohsin. Their fans lovingly call them ‘KaiRa’.

Baarish is a romantic track for all the couples who are stuck in lockdown and far away from each other. The song speaks about the monsoons and the memories attached with it. The video captures the essence of the season and will certainly make everyone miss their partners.

In the video, Mohsin and Shivangi, who are in a long-distance relationship, are wishing for a moment together. They reminisce about their memories and most of them are related to monsoons.

The lyrics of the soulful track is penned down by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. While the song is quite soothing, Shivangi and Mohsin's sizzling chemistry remains to be the highlight of the music video.

Now, fans are on cloud nine as their favourite couple’s video song is out. One of the fans tweeted “If my heart was a canvas, every square inch of it would be painted over with you.... BAARISH OUT NOW #BaarishWithShivin (sic).

If my heart was a canvas, every square inch of it would be painted over with you....BAARISH OUT NOW#BaarishWithShivin pic.twitter.com/UTAmjCjg6l — Simran Sachdeva 🌸 (on break) (@SimranS51082908) August 11, 2020

Here are some of the other fan reactions:

Not even for a second I thought I'm watching Kaira (which I've been for a majority part of the day since years) and that I think is Commendable! Same people, different chemistry. Kudos! 👏🔥 BAARISH OUT NOW #BaarishWithShivin pic.twitter.com/tqapTvYq9X — M² (@Mnz_mlk04) August 11, 2020

Hands down my favourite scene from the music video! BAARISH OUT NOW#BaarishWithShivin pic.twitter.com/B0QzR2LQQ2 — D🌸 (@Kaira241) August 11, 2020

Abhi TV pe bhi dekha song & its whole new feeling😍😍❤❤Jb Koi Dream pura hota hai to uski baat hi kuch aur hoti hai & You Both are So ADORABLE Together..Cant get enough of u Guys..4 years & the charm is increasing everyday🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥BAARISH OUT NOW#BaarishWithShivin pic.twitter.com/70hDcLXdJw — miyaa sharma (@miyaa_sharma) August 11, 2020

Chemistry is the scientific discipline involved with elements and compounds composed of atoms, molecules and ions: their composition, behavior and the changes they undergo during a reaction with other substances like Shivin BAARISH OUT NOW #BaarishWithShivin pic.twitter.com/ns9cp7luAW — Anu (@anu_2610) August 11, 2020

Chemistry is the scientific discipline involved with elements and compounds composed of atoms, molecules and ions: their composition, behavior and the changes they undergo during a reaction with other substances like Shivin BAARISH OUT NOW #BaarishWithShivin pic.twitter.com/ns9cp7luAW — Anu (@anu_2610) August 11, 2020

How do like Shivangi and Mohsin's chemistry in their latest track?