Actress Shivangi Joshi has been an integral part of the hit daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ever since hia Khan's, who played Akshara, exit. After Hina left due to professional ambitions beyond TV, Shivangi took the centre stage as Naira and continued winning hearts of fans with co-star Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik Goenka. Viewers swooned over the duo's chemistry and they came to beknown as 'Kaira'.

Now, a recent promo of the show had gone viral on social media in which it is hinted that Naira will die after falling off a cliff on a bus. Kartik was seen performing Naira's last rites in the promo which further confirmed that Shivangi's track in the show might come to an end.

Only recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer also opened up about the big twist, saying, "All I can say is that we have to reinvent ourselves to keep the audience engaged. There will be a huge shake over in the show which will change the entire dynamics. After Akshara’s exit, this will be the next big change in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai."

Now, a report has suggested that after this turnaround in the show, there seems to have been a fallout between Shivangi and Rajan and that they are not on talking terms anymore.

Rajan had differences with his show's team regarding Naira's death and this led to a fallout between the ace TV producer and the young actress, the report said. Meanwhile, it is also being claimed that Naira may not die afterall and the show will continue with Shivangi playing the character.