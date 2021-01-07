Shivangi Joshi Asks Fans to Keep Calm Over Naira's Death Twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and most popular television soaps today. After eight years of leading the tale of Akshara and Naitik, it now showcases the love story of Naira and Kartik who are lovingly called Kaira by the fans.

However, a recent promo has left all followers of the show devastated as it features Naira’s death sequence. As soon as the clip was released, fans started speculating about the storyline. Even rumours started doing the rounds of actress Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira, leaving the show.

Clearing the air around the speculations, now Shivangi has confirmed that she is not taking her departure. Speaking to Times of India, she asked fans to stay calm and wait for the story to unfold to get all the answers.

“Whatever is going to happen you all will get to know in the next 10 days,” Shivangi said adding that she can't say much about the storyline as of now, but the upcoming episodes were in fact very emotionally taxing for her and the entire team.

She also recalled her first reaction upon hearing the script of her character Naira's death sequence. Shivangi said that Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik, was also beside her when they were being given the narration. As soon as she heard it, the actress could not help but get emotional.

Even when others asked what was making her cry, she could not come up with an answer. Mohsin added that even the actors were not fully aware of how the whole episode would be handled but the narration of the death scene had left his eyes moist as well.

Star Plus uploaded a video with Naira narrating her journey till now. Wearing white clothes, the clip has been titled ‘Kaira Lives On’.