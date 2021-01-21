Shivangi Joshi Back in New Avatar on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Deets Inside

Shivangi Joshi, who played the beloved character of Naira in the popular TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', recently made headlines after her character is shown falling off a cliff and dying. Fans were left heartbroken as Naira’s journey came to end. There is, however, some good news as the actress will soon be seen making a comeback in a new avatar.

The makers of the longest-running daily soap have released a new teaser where Shivangi can be seen in action in a boxing ring. She will now lay the role of Sirat and fans are already excited. Sirat’s character is a boxer and is shown to be fearless and flamboyant.

The show will also mark the entry of Sirat’s family with television actress Ashita Dhawan playing the role of her on-screen mother and actor Hrishikesh Pandey portraying her father. A glimpse of Sirat and her entire family has been shared by a production house on the Instagram handle.

Talking about her exit from the show, Shivangi earlier said that it would be tough for her to move forward, leaving the character of Naira behind. She was sure that Naira will be remembered by everyone and added that stories end, not the characters.

Shivangi has also shared some of the images and videos of her character on Insta where she has a following of 3.5 million fans.

As the story moves ahead, viewers will see Kartik, Naira's husband played by Mohsin Khan, falling in love with Sirat, Naira's lookalike. However, to make the plot and story more interesting, the makers have decided to add a twist by casting Priyamvada Kant opposite Mohsin. Priyamvada will be seen playing the role of Riya, Kartik's girlfriend in the show.