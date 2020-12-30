Shivangi Joshi 'Broke Down a Couple of Times' Upon Learning of Naira's Death in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular daily soaps running on Indian telly right now. Lead stars Shivani Joshi and Mohsin Khan have become household names and Kaira has become a brand for those who follow the show closely.

However, a recent promo of the soap went viral and got people talking. It hinted that Shivangi's character Naira is dead. The clip showed that Mohsin aka Kartik Goenka immersing her ashes inside a lake, which reminded people of the Hindu ritual to bid farewell to someone when they have passed away. This was a shocker for all the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Now, speaking about the upcoming plot twist in the show, producer Rajan Shahi revealed the cast's reaction to this major turnaround in the storyline. "The next few episodes will lead to a huge scenario. The next two weeks will redefine the entire show not only in terms of the casting but also in the kind of story we are going to say," he shared.

Rajan further revealed Shivangi's reaction to the news of death of her much-loved character in the show. "Shivangi has even broken down a couple of times. So let’s see what is in store. All I can say is that we have to reinvent ourselves to keep the audience engaged. There will be a huge shake over in the show which will change the entire dynamics. After Akshara’s exit, this will be the next big change in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," the show producer said as per a website.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon to complete 3300 episodes.