Shivangi Joshi Extends Financial Assistance to 'Begusarai' Actor Rajesh Kareer

Days after Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer sought financial help from people, television actress Shivangi Joshi has come forward and has extended a helping hand to her Begusarai co-star. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress transferred a sum of Rs 10,000.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Rajesh thanked the actress and said, “I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot”.

The actor then said besides Shivangi, several other people have contacted him and have transferred money in his account.

Recently, Rajesh had urged people to help him so that he could return to his hometown, Punjab. In the video, he had said it had become difficult for him to sustain himself and his family in Mumbai. He had requested people to give him at least Rs 200 and 300.

“I have lived in Mumbai with family for the past 15 to 16 years. I had no work for sometime but from the past two to three months, it's even worse. Please do whatever you can so I can go back to Punjab and pick up a small job."





Rajesh had played the role of Shivangi’s on-screen father in TV show Begusarai. Rajesh has also worked in films like Mangal Pandey and John Day.

