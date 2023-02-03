Shivangi Joshi is a well-known face in the television industry. While she rose to fame with Ranjan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress later appeared in a slew of different projects including Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 and Balika Vadhu 2. She has also featured in several music videos by singers like Mohit Chauhan, Asees Kaur and Stebin Ben. Now the actress is all set for her new Amazon MiniTV web series titled Jab We Matched.

On Friday, Shivangi Joshi took to her Instagram handle and shared a motion poster of the series which featured her alongside her co-stars Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai. “Jab ek date is not enough, toh yeh ladki kya kare? #JabWeMatched, streaming soon!" the caption read.

Following this announcement, the actress’s fans who’ve been eager to see her favorite star back on screen swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Finally you are coming back!! All the best Shivi!!" Another one commented, “You are gonna slayyyy!" Someone else said, “Damn excited for this!!!" A fan stated, “Such a fresh pair, Shivangi and Prit!" One of them commented, “Best Valentine’s Gift!!".

Jab We Matched is helmed by Srinivas Sunderrajan and written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago. The show presents 4 episodes featuring popular faces - Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin and Revathi Pillai. The show explores 4 unique stories about dating and each story holds an unexpected turn of events which will leave the audience guessing what just happened. The four episodes are titled Dating Algorithm, Jalkukde, Sirf Ek Date and Formula Sheet.

Apart from this, Shivangi Joshi is also rumoured to be an important part of Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi remake of Beauty And The Beast.

