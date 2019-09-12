Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Celebrate 3000 Episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Team

TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently crossed a milestone by completing 3000 episodes. On the occasion of this great achievement, the cast and crew of the show had a grand celebration. Producer Rajan Shahi hosted a gathering at his residence on September 11 to celebrate the milestone. The entire team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, including lead pair Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, were present at the party.

The show started with the story of Akshara and Naitik, played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, respectively. Tanmay Shah, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Medha Jambotakar, Shehzad Shaikh, Kshitee Jog, Simran Khanna, Niyati Joshi, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Swati Chitnis, Pankhuri Awasthy and others were also present there.

A few days ago, Mohsin took to Instagram to share the TV show nearing 3000 episodes. He wrote, “First time In the History of Indian Television A show completes 3000 Episodes!!! YEH RISHTA TEAM started shooting on 11th September 2008 and exactly 11 years later on 11th Sep. 2019...We feel SO blessed! Every single person infront and behind the camera have worked day n night right from d 1st day to make this happen. THANK YOU RAJAN SIR FOR DREAMING OF SOMETHING SO MASSIVE AND FOR LETTING US BE A PART OF THAT DREAM.”(sic)

Shivangi also shared the same video, with the caption, “Congratulations to the entire team #yrkkh. I really feel fortunate to be an integral part of yrkkh and blessed to work with such a great team... Thankyou @rajan.shahi.543 sir for everything...I will always make you proud…”

