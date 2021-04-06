Shivangi Joshi Opens Up About Her Bollywood Dream, Says 'Would Take the Plunge When Ready'

Actress Shivangi Joshi, who is currently seen in popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in a recent interview talked about her Bollywood plans.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “I would love to be a part of Bollywood but not anytime soon. At the moment, YRKKH is keeping me very happy and creatively satisfied. I would take the plunge when I am mentally ready for it and the script is engaging.”

Shivangi has been playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for more than 4 years now. However, she said it hasn’t been monotonous. “It’s common that after a point it can get monotonous but it all depends on how the actor perceives things. Luckily, there hasn’t been a single day when I felt doing the same character repetitive or tiring. Every day, I am learning something new and this has helped me to hone my craft.”

Shivangi is paired opposite actor Mohsin Khan in the daily soap. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is running successfully on TV for more than a decade. It airs on Star Plus.