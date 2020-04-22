Shivangi Joshi Reacts to Viral Memes of Her Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most famous shows on Indian television, which has been on air since 2009. The show's star Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira, is currently in Dehradun with her parents during the Coronavirus lockdown. The actress was recently asked about her take on the memes that have been circulated online related to the show.

Talking to Times of India, Shivangi said, "I take it as a compliment. Many people send the memes or forward them to me also and I enjoy reading them or looking at them. And mostly on these memes, I see Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and my photos on them and I take it as a compliment."

Talking about her self-quarantine experience, Shivangi shared, "I am in my hometown with my family and I am spending time with my family. I am playing and spending a lot of time with my nephew vansh. My entire day goes into playing with him and I really enjoy being with him. I love kids and I am very fortunate that we have a baby in our life with whom I can play the entire day. I enjoy a lot with Vansh."

"I am missing Mumbai life. I am missing my shoots, but I also understand we are going through a serious situation and I want everything to get normal and this Coronavirus to come to an end. I am missing the normal life routine," she added.

