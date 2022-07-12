CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shivangi Joshi Recalls Being Mocked By Senior Actors On Her First TV Show: 'Same People Cried On My Last Day'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2022, 09:10 IST

Shivangi Joshi Is Currently Seen In Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Photo: Instagram)

Shivangi also shared how her first day of the shoot was not easy since she was not aware of television jargon.

From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Balika Vadhu 2 and now Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shivangi Joshi has come a long way. The actress is undoubtedly everyone’s favourite today. However, it was surely not easy for Shivangi to be where she is today. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her first day of shooting on her debut television sets and shared how she was mocked by senior actors. Shivangi also revealed how people used to say that she was selected for the role on the basis of her looks only. When her mother overheard the same, she asked Shivangi not to pay attention to it and instead work hard. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant also mentioned how the same senior actors cried on her last day of shoot.

“They said something which hurt me a lot and I went into my vanity van and cried a lot. They told, “Pata nahi Kahan se le aate hain, Sirf shakal dekh ke le aate hain, acting toh aati nahi, Humara time waste ho raha hai.” My mother also overheard it but she didn’t show. But later my mother sat with me and explained. She asked me to work hard, do it sincerely and they will also appreciate it one day. I started to work hard and gave my best. I remember on the last day of the shoot, the same people cried a lot that I am leaving the show. I was very hurt by the words,” Shivangi told E-Times.

Shivangi also shared how her first day of the shoot was not easy since she was not aware of television jargon. “When I was giving my shot, my director asked me to give the camera-look and as I was completely new I thought I have to look into the camera and say lines. I had no knowledge. He said cut, he told me that I don’t have to look into the camera,” she added. The actress mentioned that even though she was ‘clueless’, her director was very supportive.

