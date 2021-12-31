Shivangi Joshi slams ‘misleading reports’ on her relationship status

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are loved as Karthik and Naira on the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi and Mohsin are among the most liked couples on television and they have a whole legion of fans who keep following every updates on their stars. Sometime ago there were rumours that the two were in a relationship, thought wasn’t confirmed by the actors. Then, came the speculations of a breakup over disagreements. There was no official comment on that either.

Now, Shivangi Joshi has come forward to break the silence. She has shared a screenshot of a conversation from her social media handle, and said that baseless rumours were being spread in her name. She has categorically asked fans not to fall for any of the rumours floating around.

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram account, Shivangi Joshi has said that she had been misquoted in news reports and that her words had been twisted. She says, “I had said that it is very difficult for me to come out of the character of Naira. That’s all. Things have been misrepresented unnecessarily."

Shivangi Joshi gave an interview on her Balika Vadhu 2 character and said that she was very attached to it and finds it difficult to move on to another character. The actress now says that she was misquoted to make itv sound like she was talking about her relationship which wasn’t the case at all.

“A latest article about me is misleading people. A lot has been written, which is not true. I just want to say that everything is good and fine in my life."

She further told fans that she and Mohsin would be starring together in a new project very soon. Hinting at the new project, she said, “There is great news for all the fans of Naira that Mohsin and my next project will be announced very soon. So make sure to stay in touch."

Without a doubt, people would be waiting eagerly for the surprise, since they are dying to see their beloved Karthik and Naira together again.

