Shivangi Joshi to Enter Anupamaa as Toshu’s Girlfriend? Picture Goes Viral, Check It Out...

For quite some time, reports had been doing the rounds that a new member would be joining the cast of Star Plus’ popular show, Anupamaa. Wqhile it is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna as well as Sudhanshu Pandey who have kept the audience hooked with their compelling act, it looks like another very popular and talented TV star is set to join the cast as Toshu’s secret girlfriend. The secret will be out soon, and it looks like it is none other than Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame who would be essaying the role.

An Instagram handle who follows Anupamaa and shares update regularly posted pictures of Shivangi Joshi, and her glimpse that appeared in the precap part at the end of the show. Shivangi Joshi was seen with actor Aashish Mehrotra, which pointed to the fact that she might be the secret girlfriend that he has, despite his marriage to Kinjal. Check out the pictures here:

Shivangi Joshi had taken over as the lead in Yeh Rishta Kyaa Kehlata Hai after Naitik- Akshara track ended and Hina Khan and Karan Mehra quit the show. It was she and Mohsin Khan whose chemistry was loved and lauded by the audience. However, their track too came to an end and gave way to the newer generation.

Shivangi was last seen in the adventure based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, in its 12th season. While there has been no confirmation about whether Shivangi will be joining the show, the pictures have most definitely raised expectations of fans. But a lot of fans took to the comments to claim that the pictures are not real but edited. However, if Shivangi truly joins the show, then her fans would be overjoyed, and it would be interesting to see her face-off with Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character and Paritosh’s mother.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here