Shivangi Joshi To Make Exit From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, New Actress To Join Mohsin Khan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian TV, and has been going on for a decade now. It began in the year 2009 and left the audience enthralled by its interesting plot and characters which were earlier played by actors like Hina Khan and Karan Mehra.

Recently, the show witnessed Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan playing the lead roles of Naira and Kartik. However, the shoot of the show has been been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, the latest reports suggest that Shivangi's journey in the show is coming to an end.

A reliable source informs SpotboyE.com that makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have a different plan for the show post lockdown. According to their new storyline, a new actress will make an entry in the show and slowly equation between her and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will be built. Post which, Shivangi's character of Naira will gradually get sidetracked.

Shivangi joined the show in 2016 as daugther of Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik (Karan Mehra). However, after her entry Hina who was playing Akshara for long 8 years quit the show.