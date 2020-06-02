Shivangi Joshi's Begusarai Co-star Rajesh Kareer Posts Heartbreaking Video Asking For Monetary Help

TV artist Rajesh Kareer, best known for playing actress Shivangi Joshi's father in TV show Begusarai, has shared a heart-wrenching video on Facebook, asking for monetary help.

Talking about his suffering, he said in the video, "I am an artist and hoping that a lot of people must be recognising me. If I will not say then this life will get very heavy on me."

Rajesh is among the many artistes who have been hit by the Coronavirus lockdown, since shooting and production across the entertainment industry has been stalled.

"I really need help as my condition is not good. I have been staying with my family here in Mumbai from last 16 years. Since a long time I haven't got any work and now form last three months no shoots are happening and we even don't know when will it start. If people can help me with 300-400 rupees each will also be of a great help as I want to go back Punjab. I want live and don't want to give up on life," he added.