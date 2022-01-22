Shivani Narayanan Joins Vadivelu for Naai Sekar Returns

Actress Shivani Narayanan, who started her journey in showbiz at a very young age, has seen steady growth in her career in the entertainment industry. Recently some reports about the actress have been doing rounds on social media. As per reports, Shivani has agreed to star in Vadivelu’s comeback film Naai Sekar Returns. The film is being produced by Lyca Production while the music is by Santhosh Narayanan. Directed by Suraaj the film has Priya Bhavani Shankar in a lead role. Now reportedly Shivani too has joined the cast of the film.

Redin Kingsley and Shivaangi are also said to be playing key comedy roles in the film. Going by the reports, the movie will be shot in Hyderabad, Sri Lanka and London. Shivani started acting in television shows and she became a household face for the fans. However, what made her very popular was her social media presence. She has a following of 3.1 million on her Instagram handle.

The actress became a part of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan, and became even more popular. In the reality show, she surprised fans with her game. Some rumors also got spread about her in the show. Shivani has done some good work in films as well. The actress stays connected to her fans with not just her work in the films and on TV but also through her social media.

Shivani keeps posting her pictures on her Instagram which gets a lot of love from her followers. Some work that the actress has done includes Pagal Nilavu, Saravanan Meenatchi Season 3, Jodi Number One Fun Unlimited and more. If this news about Shivani being a part of Vadivelu’s comeback film is true then it will be a great treat for her fans. Let’s hope that the news gets confirmed and the release date of the film is announced soon.

