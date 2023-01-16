Shivani Rangole and Virajas Kulkarni Celebrate 1st Makar Sankranti After Marriage

Many celebrity couples in the Marathi industry celebrated their first Makar Sankranti festival this year after marriage. One such pair is Shivani Rangole and Virajas Kulkarni. The duo is one of the most adorable couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. They often share their pictures on their social media handles to keep their fans updated. The lovebirds celebrated their first Makar Sankranti festival together in 2023 after their marriage in 2022. Shivani posted some romantic pictures from the celebration which are going viral on social media.

In the photos, Shivani and Virajas are seen twinning with each in their black outfits. Shivani looked beautiful in her Marathi look. She wore a black silk saree with golden details while Virajas looked handsome in the sherwani. The duo rounded off their look with floral halwa jewellery. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Best wishes to all on Makar Sankranti!”

See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani Rangole Kulkarni (@rangshivani)

The post was loved by her fans and they showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Shivani Rangole and Virajas Kulkarni tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony in Pune on May 3, 2022, after announcing their engagement on January 6. Their special event was attended by their closest friends and family members. The wedding took place following the traditional Marathi customs.

On the work front, Shivani made her acting debut in 2013 with the Zee Marathi drama series Shejari Shejari Pakke Shejari. In the same year, she also made her film debut with Chintoo 2: Chittarkatha Khajinyachi. She has also appeared in films such as Double Seat, Phuntroo and others. In addition, Shivani has appeared in three plays namely Anathema, Jhulta Pool and Welcome Zindagi.

Virajas Kulkarni, on the other hand, last appeared in the Marathi series Majha Hoshil Na alongside Gautami Deshpande.

Read all the Latest Movies News here