Shivani Rangole Carries Her Short Hair With Confidence, Fans Love Her New Look

Actress Shivani Rangole has surprised her fans with pictures from her latest photoshoot. Needless to say, in no time, her new look became a topic of discussion. In the photos, Shivani is playing in her new short hair look. She has dressed up in a white V-neck puff sleeves Chikankari dress.

The actress opted for a nude base with smoky brown eyes and pink lips, adding more glam to her new look. Sharing the pictures Shivani wrote, “Swear on the simplicity of Fared-e-Ahd-e-Mohabbat, tell a lie that even the truth falls in love.”

Seeing the post, fans started showering love on the actress in the comments. One of the users wrote, ‘Beautiful’, while another one said, ‘Gorgeous’ The third one wrote, ‘Very Pretty.’ Overall her new look gathered a lot of appreciation from her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shashank Sane (@saneshashank)



Shivani Rangole and Virjas Kulkarni are one of the most loved couples in the Marathi TV and film industry. This adorable duo tied the knot this year on May 3 in a private ceremony attended only by their family members and close friends. They also got engaged, earlier this year, on January 6.

On the work front, Shivani started her acting career in 2013 with the TV show Shejari Pakke Shejari. The series was directed by Mangesh Kanthale and Vinod Lavekar and was broadcasted on Zee Marathi. She came into the limelight after appearing in TV shows like Bun Maska, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Saang Too Ahess Ka.

The actress also made her film debut the same year with the thriller movie Chintoo 2: Khajinyachi Chittarkatha. The movie was directed by Shrirang Godbole and featured Rumani Khare, Shubhankar Atre, Shrirang Mahajan, Subodh Bhave, Vibhawari Deshpande, Satish Alekar, and Nishant Bhavsarin in the pivotal role.

Later, she worked in several movies, including Phuntroo, Double Seat, etc. Apart from this, she also acted in three plays, including Anthema, Jhuta Phool, and Welcome Zindagi.

