Shivaraj Kumar and Jayram’s Next Ghost Goes on Floors in Bengaluru

Shivaraj Kumar and Jayram’s upcoming movie Ghost has hit the floors. The movie is pegged at a huge budget of Rs 3 crore. A jail set is already prepared at the Minerva Hills location in Bangalore. The film is touted to be a heist thriller project. The film has started rolling in Bengaluru. It is said that Shivaanna will act as the protagonist and Jayram as an antagonist in the Ghost. The movie is a bit different from the previous roles of Shivraj Kumar.

In this “good vs good” conflict, Jayaram and Shivarajkumar will lock horns. The director announced that Jayaram will not play the antagonist and the film has no clear-cut villain. In addition to playing a very forceful part, Jayaram will naturally stand in stark contrast to Shivaraj Kumar.

Team Ghost surprised everyone with a brand-new poster on the eve of Diwali. Shivaraj Kumar is shown carrying a gun and shooting bullets all over the poster. The already eye-catching poster was made even more intense by the background of fire and smoke. The Minerva Hills set will be used to film an action scene for 24 days, up to November 10th. The second schedule of Ghost will begin in December.

Masthi and Prasanna VM are heading the dialogue department, while Arjun Janya, a well-known music director, is composing the music. Ghost will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam under the banner of Sandesh Productions.

