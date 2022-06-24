Shivarajkumar, Prabhudheva-Starrer Kuladalli Keelayaavudu To Go On Floors Next Month

Yogaraj Bhat’s next directorial titled, Kuladalli Keelayaavudu, featuring Century Star Shivarajkumar and the multi-faceted Prabhudheva has created a lot of interest among cine-goers. The latest news is that the project is expected to go on floors next month. The film will be produced by Rockline Venkatesh under his home banner Rockline Entertainments, which is best known for films like Lingaa and Bhajarangi Bhaijaan.

Set in the 1970’s period, Kuladalli Keelayaavudu will mark the first-time collaboration of actors Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva. After a long gap, Prabhudeva will be seen in a full-fledged role in Kannada cinema.

Yogaraj Bhat is currently shooting for Gaalipata 2 and Garadi. The film director earlier in an interview stated that both the actors will be shown in a never seen avatar.

Apart from the male leads, it is known that the flick will star two female leads. Meanwhile, Telugu actor Tanikella Bharani will have a pivotal character in the film. The technical crew of the project consists of Santhosh Rai Pathaje for cinematography and V Harikrishna for background score.

Speaking about the project, the film’s producer has revealed that Kuladalli Keelayaavudu will be a fun-filled musical entertainer along with an extraordinary message relating to today’s situation.

Speaking of both actors’ professional front, Shiva Rajkumar is currently waiting for the release of his 125th film, which is directed by Vijay Milton. The film is gearing up for theatrical release on July 1. Moreover, in the coming days, an update on the actor’s 124th film, Nee Sigoovaregu is also expected.

Coming to Prabhudeva, the actor-director has My Dear Bootham with N Ragavan in the kitty. The release date of the film, which is currently in post-production, will be announced soon. The upcoming project will be high on VFX.

