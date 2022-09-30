Shivathmika Rajashekar Looks Stunning In A White Salwar Suit

Actress Shivathmika Rajashekar is a popular face in the Telugu film industry. Shivathmika is the younger daughter of actor Rajashekar and actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar. She has cemented a special place in the hearts of her fans.

In addition to acting, Shivathmika Rajashekar is also a social media buff. She often shares her whereabouts in the form of photos and videos on social media to stay connected with her fans. Recently, the actress shared a few glimpses of herself practising a dance form on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a full-sleeved white salwar suit with intricate embroidery work. She opted for a no-makeup makeup look, paired with a braided hairdo.

Shivathmika completed her look with silver bangles and oxidized earrings. Along with sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote “Javali. Big thanks to all the lovelies that worked with me on this one!”

Seeing the pictures, fans showered Shivathmika with compliments. One of the users wrote, “You look beautiful,” Another gushed, “Woww” while many others went all hearts in the comment section of her post.



On the work front, Shivathmika Rajashekar made her acting debut in 2019 with the Telugu movie Dorasaani. The film, directed by KVR Mahendra, starred Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Devarakonda in the lead role alongside Shivathmika. Its plot revolved around the life of Raju, who belongs to a poor family. He falls in love with Dorasaani, played by Shivathmika Rajashekar. She is shown to be the daughter of a rich landlord. As their love blossoms, her father stands as a stumbling block in their relationship.

Shivathmika made her Tamil debut in 2021 with Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. Directed by Nandha Periyasamy, the film starred Gautham Karthik in the lead role.

Shivathmika Rajashekar also owns a production company, named Shivani Shivatmika Movies, with her sister Shivani Rajasekhar. The Rajasekhar sisters produced the Telugu movie Kalki in 2019, which starred their father in the lead role. The film was directed by Prasanth Varma.

