Shivathmika Rajashekar Shares Stunning Pictures, Updates About Film With Krishna Vamsi

The up-and-coming Telugu actor Shivathmika Rajashekar, the daughter of Rajasekhar Varadharajan, recently shared some stunning pictures of herself on social media. Shivathmika made her debut with Dorasani. She was praised for her work as an actor but the film failed at the box office. She worked opposite Anand Deverakonda, the younger brother of Vijay Deverakonda, in the film.

Shivathmika is known to have acted in several Tamil movies apart from Telugu. She has kept busy starring in many web series and will be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Ranga Marthanda, directed by Krishna Vamsi, who is looking to make a comeback with his movie. Ranga Marthanda has recently completed its shooting.

A picture was recently shared featuring director Krishna Vamsi, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Pony Verma, and Ali Reza. As per reports, Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi will be providing voiceover for the film. This is expected to boost the craze for the movie.

Ranga Marthanda’s role will be played by the very versatile actor Ramya Krishnan. Krishna Vamsi will be directing his wife Ramya Krishnan after almost 20 years.

Krishna Vamsi has his huge fanbase but hasn’t had a proper hit in the last few years. But his name is expected to bring in fans. His films are known to be very special. His latest film is a remake of Natsamrat, a Marathi classic. Ilayaraja will compose music for this film.

The other main characters of the film include Prakash Raj, who will be playing the pivotal role played by Nana Patekar in the original film. Brahmanandam is also a part of the film. Anasuya Bharadwaj is playing the role of Devadasi in the movie. She is someone who performs dances at festivals in the temple and never gets married for the rest of her life.

There seems to be a special song attached to the role of Anasuya in the film. Krishna Vamsi seems to have designed the role in a way that the character is getting an overwhelming response. There is talk that Shivathmika Rajashekar is acting opposite Rahul Sipligunj as lovers.

The movie is being produced by Abhishek and Madhu. Krishna Vamsi has also released a statement and a poster for another film titled Annam. Reports suggest that pre-production work for the film has already started.

