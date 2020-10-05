Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s Music Video of Sunn Zara Out Now

The music video of JalRaj’s Sunn Zara released on YouTube today featuring Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash. The music video with an unusual storyline has been helmed by Ritika Bajaj. The romantic track brings together the actor duo after they were seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The lyrics are penned by Pankaj Dixit and the music is by Anmol Daniel. The chemistry put up by Shivin and Tejasswi throughout the video is unmistakable.

It opens to Shivin’s character telling Tejasswi, “I hope we never meet again.” Further as the video pans out, it is revealed that Tejasswi’s character is an industrialist’s daughter who is suffering from depression. Shivin who is her psychiatrist and also her love interest gets involved in an unsavoury media scandal.

There are snippets which show the couple’s journey. They are seen spending some great moments together that manage to get them closer. Tejasswi can also be seen feeling better and everything seems good in paradise until a newspaper article breaks their world.

The video closes with the opening dialogue that is, “I hope we never meet again.” The love of the two remains unrequited and a quote by Herman Hesse flashes. It reads, “Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go.”

The song’s description on YouTube reads, “Lovers who love selflessly know that it will never run out. With life as short as half taken breath, don’t plant anything but love.”

Shivin took to his Instagram to share the latest collaboration. He wrote, “"Sau baar khuda se maanga hai.. Mannat ka tu woh dhaaga hai. " #SunnZara ..Out Now! Be mesmerized by our latest love song! Tune in right away”

In addition to soothing vocals by JalRaj and impressive lyrics, the crackling bond of the leads Shivin and Tejasswi stole the show. Fans have been left in awe of their on-screen chemistry.