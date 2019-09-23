Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Shivin Narang Ditches Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 to Romance Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh 2

Shivin is happy about sharing screen space with Jennifer Winget.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 23, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
TV actor Shivin Narang, who came to fame with shows 'Surveen Guggal: Topper of the Year' and 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera', has confirmed that he will not be seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. The actor has rejected the offer to participate in the reality show. Instead, the actor has chosen to sign Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2.

Talking to ETimes about taking up Beyhadh 2, Shivin told, “I am quite selective about the projects I do. I don’t take up one unless the storyline and concept resonate with me.” Speaking further about working with Jennifer, he said, “She is a fine actress and I am happy about sharing screen space with her. When I heard the story, it never felt even for a second that the narrative is driven by one character. It’s also about how well an actor performs to establish himself. I don’t do shows in which heroes don't contribute to the drama.”

On letting go Bigg Boss 13, he said, “Yes, talks were on. However, after much contemplation, I realised that I wasn’t mentally and emotionally prepared to handle a show like that at this point. Also, I didn’t want to be away from my family without any communication given my father’s medical condition.”

The actor is quite excited about the show he has signed. He was last seen in Internet Wala Love.

On the other hand, fans are already excited to see Jennifer return to TV shows with Beyhadh 2. In the previous season, the actress played the role of Maya Mehrotra.

