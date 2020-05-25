Shivin Narang Opens Up On Beyhadh 2 Going Off-air Amid Lockdown, Says 'It's Disappointing'

Popular daily soap Beyhadh 2 was pulled down in April in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Shivin Narang, who played a lead in the show, says even though he was disappointed, the decision was taken from a business perspective.

In an interview he said, “It is disappointing. All the actors, writers and the crew had worked very hard on this show, so we do feel bad. But, we also have to understand the current scenario. Everyone is affected by the pandemic, whether in India or globally.”

The show also starred Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chaudhary in the lead roles, and enjoyed a huge viewership. Talking about the response received, Shivin said, “It has been very good. Viewers have really appreciated the show and we are glad about that. ‘Beyhadh 2’ was always a finite show, and the decision to wrap it up during the lockdown was taken from a business perspective."

Beyhadh 2 fans were not happy with Sony entertainment network's decision to pull the plug on the show, and even trended #DontAxeBeyhadh2 on social media, asking the channel to reconsider its move.

However, Beyhadh 2 producer Prateek Sharma told Bombay Times, "We all are in an unprecedented situation here and I would totally agree and go ahead with channel's decision in this matter as whatever they will decide will be in the best interest of all the concerned parties, including producer, actors, writers and the rest of the crew."

